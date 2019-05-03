Meghan Markle's close inner circle fly to UK ahead of birth - details The world is ready for Baby Sussex's arrival!

The world is watching with bated breath for the moment that the Duchess of Sussex goes into labour. And while we wait, there has been another update! Meghan's close friend, American journalist Gayle King, has revealed she is flying to the UK to report on the royal baby special for CBS News. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday morning, the 64-year-old broadcaster told her fans: "Flying to the UK to shoot stuff for prime time Royal special… lots of time to listen to @ritawilsonnew music 'Halfway Home'."

Gayle King has revealed she has flown to the UK

The update comes two months after Gayle was one of the very few guests who attended Meghan's baby shower in New York. The day after the celebrations in February, the reporter shared exciting details from the exclusive party, which was held at The Mark Hotel. She told her CBS This Morning‏ colleagues: "[Meghan] didn't open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she goes back to London, when she and [Prince] Harry are back together."

READ: Elton John drops huge hint Meghan Markle will give birth imminently

Loading the player...

"I don't know what everybody got," the host added. "I think I got something I think is very nice. But you know, she's a very private person. I think she should decide what she wants to say about this." Gifts aside, the guests were treated to a lovely afternoon of flower arranging - which also had a lovely touch to the proceedings. "I hope she won't mind me sharing this because I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower," continued Gayle. "They did flower decorations. They had flower arranging, they brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers."

MORE: 6 fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children can do in Windsor

"We all each made an individual vase," she divulged. "Then Meghan, at her request, got in touch with an organisation I've never heard of, called Repeat Roses, and they were all donated to different charities. I thought that was a very sweet thing… It just speaks to who she is. She's kind, she's very generous. And a really, really sweet person." Other invitees included Meghan's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, her best friend Jessica Mulroney and her royal wedding makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.