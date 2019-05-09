George Clooney already knows what Archie Harrison's future sibling should be called George Clooney is good friends with Prince Harry and Meghan

George Clooney has opened up about his friends' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice of baby name, and has revealed that he is a big fan of the name 'Archie'. Chatting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor, who now shares a birthday with the newborn, joked that he was "stealing [his] thunder" before adding: "Archie! It's a good name."

Harry and Meghan announced their baby son's name on Wednesday

Referencing the Archie Comics and its TV adaptation Riverdale, George also joked that the royal couple might name their second child after another character on the show, Jughead. He said: "It's better than Jughead too," to which Ellen replied: "If they have a sibling, you've ruined it!" George then mimicked Harry and Meghan saying: "Archie, Jughead, get in here!" Meghan and Harry announced Archie's name on Wednesday in an Instagram post, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

During his interview, the Catch-22 actor also opened up about his motorcycle accident in Italy last year, admitting he had used up "all of [his] nine lives" following the crash. Speaking about it for the first time, he explained: "I was on a motorcycle scooter but a big one and a guy turned in front of me and I hit him at about 70 mph. I got launched. I crushed his windshield in with my head and I went flying up in the air afterwards, it knocked me out of my shoes. I mean, it was a proper accident. I actually thought that was it. If you did it 100 times, 99 times I wouldn't be around for it. I used up all of my nine lives so my wife and I said, 'Okay, I'm off two wheels.'"

