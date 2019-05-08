The Duchess of Cornwall reacts to seeing first pictures of royal baby Prince Harry and Meghan introduced baby Sussex to the world on Wednesday

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed his reaction to seeing her stepson Prince Harry's baby son for the first time. Camilla is currently on a tour of Germany, and was shown a photograph of the sleeping newborn while visiting Leipzig city centre on Wednesday. Looking at the snap of Harry and Meghan's little bundle of joy, Camilla smiled and said: "Thank you for showing this to me." She was also given a huge teddy bear to give as a gift to the newest member of the royal family.

Watch the couple introducing baby Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan introduced their baby son to the world on Wednesday during a photo call at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, the same place where they had their wedding reception. Speaking about their baby son, who they welcomed on Monday, Meghan said: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry added: "I don't know who he gets that from."

Harry and Meghan welcomed their son on Monday

Meghan continued: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days." Asked who he takes after, Prince Harry said: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows." Baby Sussex was born at 5.26am on Monday 6 May and weighed 7lbs 3oz. On Monday, Harry confirmed that the couple were "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit." He said he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

