George Clooney reveals what he really thinks about sharing his birthday with Baby Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally welcomed their son on Monday, over a week later than the original due date. And while the world was excited to hear the happy news, George Clooney joked that Baby Sussex "stole his thunder" by arriving on his 58th birthday. The Hollywood star, who is a good friend of the royal couple, confessed it was "a little irritating" to share his birth date with the new royal. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, George teased: "It was a little irritating, because that kid really is stealing my thunder! This was my day! I was sharing it already with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud!"

However, George admitted he was delighted for the new parents. "I'm very happy," he gushed. "They're a lovely couple, so it's very exciting." The actor has previously spoken out in defence of his "good friend" Meghan and the "unfair" attention he thinks she has received since joining the royal family. His wife Amal was one of the few guests to attend Meghan's baby shower in New York in February, so they will no doubt be incredibly excited to meet the new arrival and share in the special day.

On Monday afternoon, Prince Harry told the world that he and Meghan had welcomed their first child. "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy," he told press. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined." It is expected that the royal couple will introduce their newborn baby at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, giving royal watchers the chance to catch their first glimpse of the new royal.

