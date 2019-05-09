Exclusive: Royal wedding cellist Skeku Kanneh-Mason has sweet message for baby Archie This is so lovely...

In an exclusive shoot and interview at the family home in Nottingham, cellist Skeku Kanneh-Mason reveals how life has changed a year on since he played at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "I enjoyed every moment of it. The atmosphere was buzzing and I felt lucky to play in such a beautiful building," the 20-year-old musician tells HELLO! of the historic event at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle last May.

Skeku Kanneh-Mason played the cello at the royal wedding

He also tells how, "I've had strangers come up to me in the street and ask if I can play at their wedding." Sheku, who is one of seven musically talented siblings, also exclusively passed on his congratulations to the couple who last week welcomed their first baby. "I'm delighted for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," he says while posing with his six siblings. "They are such a lovely couple and this is a wonderful event to coincide with the anniversary of their beautiful wedding."

Sheku and his talented siblings

It is also revealed how it was Meghan who first asked Sheku in a phone call to play at the wedding. "An American voice came on the line saying, 'Hi, I’m Meghan Markle. Would you like to play at my wedding? I’ve been a fan of yours for a while but I didn’t know you were British."

