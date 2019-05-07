WATCH: Prince Harry's life in video - amazing childhood memories Watch this sweet video below

The Duke of Sussex is now a father following the birth of his little boy on Monday morning. With royal baby fever sweeping across the globe, here at HELLO, we take a look at Prince Harry's own journey to becoming an adult. He was born on 15 September 15 at St. Mary's Hospital, two years after Prince William was born – and royal watchers were just as excited to meet him when fans gathered outside the hospital to see Prince Charles and Diana with their second son.

The royal baby - named Henry Charles Albert David - was later christened by Robert Runcie, Archbishop of Canterbury, on 21 December 1984, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle - the same place he married Meghan Markle in May 2018.

The late Princess Diana was adamant that both William and Harry had as normal a childhood as possible. The boys were educated at Jane Mynors' nursery school and the pre-preparatory Wetherby School, and instead of following in the royal family's tradition to send their children to Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, Charles and Diana opted for nearby Eton.

The Princess also made sure that her boys had similar experiences to other youngsters their age. She would take them to McDonald's and Disney World and let them play video games. Royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for Diana for four years until her death in 1997, has previously given an insight on the boys' mealtimes.

