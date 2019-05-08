Royal baby latest: Prince Harry and Meghan hire wedding photographer to take pics - see them here The royal couple certainly have a favourite photographer

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their baby boy on Monday, and introduced him to the world on Wednesday with a little help from one of their favourite photographers, Chris Allerton. As keen royal fans might know, Chris also took the couple's official wedding photos last year, and the pair must have been so pleased with the result that they invited him back to capture more special moments of their family.

Chris took the lovely photos of the couple

The new parents shared several photos of themselves with baby Sussex on their official Instagram page, writing: "Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they've received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago."

MORE: In full: Everything Harry and Meghan said in their first family interview

Loading the player...

WATCH: the world gets the first glimpse of Baby Sussex

The pair introduced their baby son to the world in a brief photocall at Windsor Castle, and opened up about their little bundle of joy. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," shared Meghan as her husband held their two-day-old child. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

MORE: The Queen makes rare comment about royal baby

Harry and Meghan introduced the world to their baby son

The pair also revealed that Prince Philip had already met his great grandson, with Meghan explaining: "We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by which was so nice. So it'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum is with us as well."