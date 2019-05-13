Prince Harry is the best uncle to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, reveals Mike Tindall It won't be long before Archie is joining in all the fun with his cousins too!

Prince Harry has always adored children, and is over the moon that he is now a dad to baby son Archie. And while there is no doubt that he will make a brilliant father, it sounds as if Harry is a pretty great uncle too! Mike Tindall gave a rare interview about the dynamics of the royal family over the weekend, and opened up about Harry's sweet relationship with the younger generation, including his nephews and niece, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Mike told the Telegraph: "He'll be a great dad. Obviously, he’s godfather to Lena, but we've got a great group of young ones in the family now." He added: "Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older. Harry, he’s busy, but he loves playing with them all and he’ll be a good dad."

Prince Harry adores playing with his niece and nephews

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex chose George and Charlotte to be part of their bridal party when they got married in May 2018, and recently sent a sweet birthday message to both Charlotte and Louis on their birthdays. Talking to the Daily Mail in 2017, Harry spoke about his love for George and Charlotte. He told the publication: "The reason I am now fifth is because of my nephew and niece and I could never wish them away. They are the most amazing things ever."

MORE: Why Prince William is likely to miss royal wedding this weekend

Loading the player...

Prince Harry talks about being a dad following Archie's birth

Harry is also a godfather it many of his friends' children. While appearing on a Mad World podcast for the Telegraph, he said of his role: "I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side. If that means going to someone's house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on or whatever it is, then I'll try and do that. I've actually had a lot of practice for that."

READ: Princess Diana's sister one of the first to meet baby Archie

Harry's baby son Archie made his public debut on Wednesday

On Wednesday, royal fans were introduced to Harry and Meghan's son for the first time, and on Sunday, the couple treated the world to another picture of their baby boy to mark Mother's Day in the USA. The photo was uploaded on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, and pictured Archie's tiny feet, with a backdrop of Forget Me Not flowers – a tribute to Princess Diana.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.