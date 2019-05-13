Princess Diana's sister one of first to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie Lady Jane Fellowes is Diana's older sister

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy Archie has already had his first visitors, and touchingly, one of the first to drop in was Princess Diana's older sister Lady Jane Fellowes. The Telegraph reports that Prince Harry's aunt, who gave a reading at the royal wedding, met baby Archie last week, keeping the memory of Diana at the centre of Harry's family life.

The new dad is incredibly close to his mother's side of the family and also poignantly included them in Archie's official birth announcement – a change to the way Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' births were confirmed. Archie's statement noted how, alongside the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Diana's siblings Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer were "delighted" by the news.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited baby Archie on Wednesday, shortly after the two-day-old made his public debut in St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. The beautiful private meeting was captured on camera and shared on Harry and Meghan's Instagram account. The picture, taken by the couple's royal wedding photographer Chris Allerton, showed the Queen cooing over her eighth great-grandchild while Meghan's mum Doria Ragland also looked on in the background.

The Instagram caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

Lady Jane Fellowes gave a reading at Harry and Meghan's wedding

Baby Archie will meet many new faces over the coming weeks. Granddad Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, who have been on tour in Germany, are due to visit this week as are Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate.

