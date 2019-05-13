Why Prince William will likely miss this weekend's royal wedding He could make both!

The Duke of Cambridge will be attending this year's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Kensington Palace has confirmed. However, the match happens to fall on the same day Prince William's relative, Lady Gabriella Windsor, will marry Thomas Kingston at St. George's chapel in Windsor Castle. "The Duke of Cambridge, President of the @FA, will attend the 2019 #FACupFinal between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium, and will present the trophy to the winners," the Palace said in a statement on Twitter.

Prince William will attend this year's FA Cup final

Although kick-off is at 5pm, William - who is President of the Football Association - could still make the wedding ceremony, which starts at 12pm but this is very unlikely. His appearance at FA Cup final comes a year after he was forced to miss the match, which coincided with his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day. The ceremony was held at noon at St George's Chapel, which was followed by a reception in St George's Hall and an evening party at nearby Frogmore House, a 45-minute drive away from the football stadium.

However, it is likely that the Duchess of Cambridge will attend Lady Gabriella's big day with her sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa, 35, invited both Thomas and Gabriella to her own wedding to investment banker James Matthews in 2017. Other royals expected to attend are the Queen, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and is the Queen's first cousin once removed.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this year that the wedding would take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor – almost a year to the day after Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at the same venue. The prestigious chapel will have played host to three royal weddings in the past year following Princess Eugenie and Jack's nuptials, however, it has been said that Lady Gabriella's wedding will be remarkably different to the previous two events.

