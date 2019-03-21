Kate and William, Meghan and Harry, send heartfelt message to victims of the Cyclone Idai This is devastating

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their condolences to the victims of the Cyclone Idai. The devastation has seen at least 300 victims lose their lives, while another 15,000 are waiting to be rescued. The royals reached out via the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The message read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent a message to the people of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe - countries which have been affected by Cyclone Idai." The message follows after the Queen and Prince Philip sent three separate messages to the presidents of the countries effected – Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The Queen and Prince Philip sent out a message to President Mutharika of Malawi, which said: "Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and widespread destruction caused by flooding and cyclonic winds in Malawi last week. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims, and to all those who have lost their homes and livelihoods."

To the President Nyusi of Mozambique, they said: "Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened to learn of the devastation and loss of life caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai in Mozambique. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones and those who are in urgent need of food, water, medical care and shelter."

In a third message, the royal couple wrote to President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, which read: "Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of Zimbabwe, who have been so severely impacted by Cyclone Idai. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones, livelihoods, and those too who are in urgent need." The Queen also made a private donation to the Disaster Emergency Committee Appeal to show her support.

