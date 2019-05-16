Prince Charles heads to Windsor to meet baby grandson Archie Harrison It follows Prince William and Kate's meeting on Monday

Prince Charles is travelling to Windsor to finally meet his fourth grandchild, Archie Harrison. The future King has carried out a day of engagements in London, including presenting Sir Andy Murray with his knighthood, but on Thursday evening he is expected to visit Archie and see how his son Prince Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan are coping as new parents. It's not known whether Charles will be accompanied by his wife Camilla, who has five grandchildren of her own.

The meeting will take place at the Sussexes' newly refurbished home, Frogmore Cottage, which is located in the private Home Park. It comes just a few days after Prince William and Kate met their nephew on Tuesday evening.

WATCH Harry and Meghan introduce baby Archie to the world

Harry and Meghan, who welcomed their first child on Monday 6 May, have received a whole host of visitors including the Queen and Prince Philip, and Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes. Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh were the first royals to meet Archie and the joyous occasion was shared with the public. A photograph was posted on the Sussexes' Instagram account, showing the Queen cooing over her eighth great-grandchild. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland was also present.

Baby Archie was born on Monday 6 May

There's no doubt that Charles is a wonderful grandfather, and while Prince William has said he would love his dad to spend more time with his children, their bond is clear to see. The Duchess of Cornwall has given an insight into Charles as a grandfather, saying: "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing."

The future King has also previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

