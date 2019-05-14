Prince Harry just revealed the cutest thing about baby son Archie Grab the tissues!

The Duke of Sussex is floating on cloud nine having welcomed his precious little boy Archie last week. And on Tuesday, his devotion to his son was clear to see as he visited Oxford Children's Hospital. Harry chatted to mum-of-two Amy Scullard from Aylesbury whose son Emmett, aged three, is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was two. Amy was holding her ten-week-old daughter, and the pair immediately struck up a conversation about baby Archie.

"Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed be grumpy for the first ten weeks – and she is," Amy revealed. "He said he's getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son." Awww!

WATCH Prince Harry receive a gift for his baby boy

During the emotional visit, the new dad was presented with a teddy bear for his son Archie. He took a tour of the hospital and met parents whose children have been battling cancer on the hospital's Kamran Jabble ward, named after a former patient. Harry also met teenagers on a ward specifically tailored to the needs of young adults. He was reunited with 13-year-old Mikayla, a WellChild award winner, who previously met the Duke at the WellChild Awards in 2016.

Harry said "he can't imagine life without his son"

The Sussexes became parents for the first time on Monday 6 May. Despite his son's birth, Harry has continued carrying out work engagements, even travelling to the Netherlands last week to launch The Invictus Games The Hague 2020. The royal spoke about the early days of parenting with his friend JJ Chalmers, who recalled: "He said it's amazing but it's hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do, and then he woke up."

JJ added: "I see the guy with a buzzing smile on his face still. Like any father he lights up even more when he speaks about his son and how proud he is of his wife and what she’s doing right now in his absence."

