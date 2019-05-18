Lady Gabriella Windsor's bridal party: her adorable pageboys and bridesmaids revealed Adorable!

Lady Gabriella Windsor was the picture of elegance as she arrived at St George's Chapel on Saturday, ready to tie the knot with her fiancé Thomas Kingston. But Prince Michael of Kent's daughter shared the spotlight with some very adorable faces as she made her grand entrance – her young bridesmaids and pageboys.

VIDEO: The bridesmaids and pageboys arrive

Gabriella, 38, was flanked by her nieces Maud and Isabella, the daughters of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor. Five-year-old Maud, who attends the same school in London as Prince George, looked adorable as she kept a watchful eye over her younger sister Isabella, three. Other youngsters who made up the bridal party were Leonora Weisman, Aurelia del Drago, Eliza Goldsmith and Emily Conolly. The Pageboys were Frederick Murray, Rafferty Murray and Karim Khawaja. Estella Taylor, Jessie Conolly and Hannah Conolly were Special Attendants.

The bridal party included Gabriella's nieces Maud and Isabella

The dresses were designed by Luisa Beccaria and were made from eight layers of powder pink tulle and organza, finished with floral motifs. The three pageboys, meanwhile, wore ecru Mikado suits with knickerbockers and a rounded collar blouse finished with a powder pink embroidered sash.

This is Maud's second time as a bridesmaid in the past few months. The little girl - who is in the same class as Prince George at school - also made up the young bridal party at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October. Maud is growing up quickly, as is her younger sister Isabella, and royal fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of them on their aunt's special day, as their protective parents Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman tend to keep them out of the limelight.

Gabriella gives her bridesmaids a kiss



Gabriella and her fiancé Thomas Kingston tied the knot shortly after noon on Saturday, in front of royal guests including the Queen, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice. Prince Harry also made a special appearance, as did the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, her brother James Middleton and her parents Michael and Carole Middleton. After the service, guests headed to Frogmore House for the daytime reception. They toasted the newlyweds with Bollinger champagne and tucked into canapés and bowl food.

