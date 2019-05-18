Kate Middleton's family delight as they make surprise appearance at royal wedding What a good looking family!

The Duchess of Cambridge's entire family made a rare joint appearance on Saturday as they arrived in Windsor to attend the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. Michael and Carole Middleton were all smiles as they walked to St George's Chapel with their children Pippa and James. Also in attendance were their respective partners – Pippa's husband James Matthews, and James' girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. This is the first royal wedding of the year, and third one in recent times to be held at St George's Chapel. While the Duchess' family attended, there was no sign of Kate or Prince William – who was due to attend the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon – in which he is president of.

The Duchess of Cambridge's family arrived at the royal wedding on Saturday

While Kate and William were not at the wedding, many members of the royal family made an appearance, including new dad Prince Harry, who stepped out with Sophie Winkleman, while the Duchess of Sussex stayed at home nearby at Frogmore Cottage to look after newborn baby Archie Harrison. Princess Anne, the Queen and Prince Andrew also stepped out for the special day.

All eyes were on the York family as Andrew turned up with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, marking a very rare joint public appearance together. They were accompanied by their oldest daughter Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – who tied the knot at the same venue in October – were unable to make the special day. HELLO! understands that they were on holiday.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Following the wedding ceremony, guests will go to Frogmore House - also like Prince Harry and Meghan's big day. But there will be no reception inside Windsor Castle like those hosted by the Queen for her grandchildren Harry and Princess Eugenie. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the venue had "personal resonance" for the couple as Lady Gabriella had spent many Christmases at Windsor and her grandparents, the late Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried there. HELLO! understands that guests will be served canapes and Bollinger during the reception.

