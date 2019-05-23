Meghan Markle's reaction Beyoncé and Jay Z's BRITs tribute is truly incredible She's just like us!

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at this year's Brit Awards when Beyoncé and Jay Z picked up the gong for Best International Group. In their acceptance video, the music power couple paid tribute to Meghan as they stood in front of a painting of the royal in a tiara in place of the iconic Mona Lisa portrait. And now, Meghan's close friend and stylist, Daniel Martin, has revealed how the Duchess reacted to the sweet nod. Speaking to CBS presenter Gayle King, Daniel revealed that the royal replied with a shocked emoji. "I sent her a picture," he shared. "I think it was a screenshot of the two of them in front of the portrait. I think all I wrote was, 'girl'." He added: "She wrote me back like the big eye emoji."

A portrait of Meghan could be seen in Beyoncé and Jay Z's BRITs video

After the awards show, Beyoncé explained the meaning behind her incredible tribute. She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy." It's understood that the framed portrait of Meghan was in tribute to her biracial heritage – the "Mona" being a reference to the Mona Lisa painting.

Since the awards, Meghan welcomed a healthy baby boy with Prince Harry. The couple introduced little Archie Harrison to the world earlier this month. Daniel went on to reveal the super-healthy way Archie will be raised, telling Gayle: "I'm sure the baby's going to be raised clean and green. She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Totally!"

