Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland returns to LA as Jessica Mulroney flies into UK

The Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland has returned to her home in Los Angeles after spending a month in the UK with her daughter Meghan and son-in-law Prince Harry. Doria was pictured taking her dogs for a walk near her house on Tuesday, just two weeks after becoming a grandmother for the first time. Harry and Meghan welcomed baby Archie on 6 May.

Doria temporarily left her home in California in mid to end April, when she flew to London to be with her heavily pregnant daughter. The yoga instructor and social worker, 62, had hired a house and dog sitter while she was away. In Windsor, Doria will have been able to help Meghan settle into her new role as a mum, while also seeing the royals' new home, Frogmore Cottage, for the first time.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney has flown to the UK to visit the Duchess and meet baby Archie. In pictures obtained by The Sun, Jessica, 39, was spotted at Toronto's Pearson International Airport before boarding a flight to London with her five-year-old daughter Ivy in tow. Their flight comes a few days after the Canadian stylist hinted that she was heading to Windsor, telling her Instagram followers that she was taking Ivy on a "Mother/Daughter trip".

"Packing for our first Mother/Daughter trip and I'm screaming with excitement. Are matching shoes too much," she wrote in the caption at the time. Her followers immediately guessed that the mother-and-daughter duo were on their way to Prince Harry and Meghan's new home to meet Archie. "I hope you're heading to London to meet Archie," wrote one fan, while another added: "I hope they are staying at Frogmore House!"

Meghan's mum Doria spent one month in Windsor with the royals

Baby Archie has had several visitors so far. The first royals to meet the seventh-in-line to the throne were the Queen and Prince Philip. The introduction took place at Windsor Castle with Meghan's mum Doria present, when Archie was just two days old.

Prince William and Kate have also travelled to Frogmore Cottage to meet Archie, as have Prince Charles and Camilla. During a visit to Ireland this week, the couple were congratulated about the new member of their family. Camilla replied to one well-wisher: "Yes, the new one indeed, he's still very little."

