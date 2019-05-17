Meghan Markle's friend Daniel Martin reveals Archie will be raised 'clean and green' The MUA was talking to Gayle King

The Duchess of Sussex's close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin has revealed the super-healthy way baby Archie will be raised. Daniel gave an interview to CBS presenter Gayle King, saying: "I'm sure the baby's going to be raised clean and green. She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Totally!"

Daniel, who famously created Meghan's wedding look last year, also recalled the moment the bride walked down the aisle solo until she was met by Prince Charles. "The doors open up and I'm standing in the back, and I just see her come down. I mean, I just, I just saw how strong and poised she was," said Daniel.

Loading the player...

Video: What Harry and Meghan can expect from life in Windsor

Tearing up and pausing to compose himself, he continued: "Sorry… but she kept her cool. To see her going by herself and then him intercepting her was almost like this, 'We got you, you're one of us now.' For me it was like, 'Ok, she's home.'"

MORE: When loved-up royals indulge in a bit of PDA

A new documentary entitled Meghan and Harry, Plus One will air later on Friday, and will attempt to show another side of the former Suits actress. "I learned [that] they're two people in love, we all knew that," Gayle told ET after filming. "But they have a baby coming in the first year and I think everybody loves a good love story.

Archie was born on 6 May

"We're going to hear from her friends who know her well, who were at her wedding. They're not trying to defend her, but they just want people to know that there's a whole different side to her that people don't know. But at the end of the day, these two are very united and very strong and the baby just sort of adds to all of that. And who doesn't love a good baby story?!"

MORE: Meghan Markle's official title and occupation revealed in birth certifcate

Prince Harry and Meghan became parents for the first time on Monday 6 May. The baby's birth certificate was made public on Friday, revealing that the Duchess delivered her son at The Portland Hospital in London; she had reportedly been planning a home birth at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.