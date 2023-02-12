8 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most romantic moments in public The couple tied the knot in May 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been married five years this May and look more in love than ever judging by the footage from their Netflix docuseries, where they reminisced about their first date and Prince Harry's romantic proposal, which you can see in the video below.

Ahead of Valentine's Day 2023, HELLO! has decided to take a look at their unshakeable relationship.

WATCH: Prince Harry's low-key garden proposal revealed

Harry and Meghan confirmed their relationship in late October 2016 - a few months after they had started dating - and announced their engagement just over a year later.

Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan marry in a beautiful and grand ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and they have continued to enjoy watching their relationship bloom ever since.

The couple became parents for the first time in May 2019 with the birth of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. They welcomed daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June 2021.

The Sussexes announced their decision to step back as senior royals in March 2020, but have continued to make public appearances to highlight charities and organisations close to their heart.

From holding hands on walkabouts, to subtle back rubs and public kisses, we take a look at Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments together.

Harry and Meghan couldn't contain their excitement while posing for the first photographs together at Sunken Gardens in Kensington Palace after announcing their engagement.

The pair embraced each other tightly, with huge smiles across their faces, while Meghan flashed her gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

But the sweetest press shots were taken from behind when they headed back inside together, arms wrapped around one another, ready to step into the next stage of their relationship.

The royal couple made their first public outing together at the Invictus Games 2017 in Canada, where Meghan lived for a period of time during her acting career. They shared some close moments together at the closing ceremony, when Harry was photographed kissing his future wife on the cheek. Just a couple of months later, they announced their engagement.

Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their first child together at the start at of their Autumn tour in Australia in October 2018. They carried on with their engagements looking blissfully happy. At one point, Meghan held an umbrella over the pair while Harry continued to give a speech in the pouring rain. As he was offered an umbrella, Harry joked "I've got my wife". Afterwards, they shared what can only be described as the look of love with each other.

And, of course, a list of Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments would not be complete without their first kiss as a married couple at Windsor Castle.They sent the cheering crowds and watching fans at home into a frenzy, after what was an emotional ceremony. It really was the most beautiful day!

This couple have always been much more relaxed about public displays of affection! When the pair shared a big kiss on the lips after Harry's polo team won in a charity game in July 2018, it was clear that they were still very much in the honeymoon period just after tying the knot a couple of months earlier.

The Duchess of Sussex was captured leaning contentedly on her husband's shoulder as the pair watched children play football during a visit to a school in Morocco's Atlas Mountains in February 2019.

This incredible image was captured by royal photographer Samir Hussein as Harry and Meghan arrived at one of their final royal engagements in 2020, before leaving for the US.

The couple beamed and giggled as they looked into one another's eyes, with Harry sheltering them both from the rain with an umbrella. A camera flash behind them illuminated the shot, making it look like a romantic scene from a Hollywood movie.

The couple shared a romantic moment on stage together at the Invictus Games in The Hague in 2022, with Meghan making a speech before proudly introducing her husband.

