Prince George and Princess Charlotte's special treatment at Trooping revealed

It's not long to go until we get to see all the members of the royal family appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour – and fans are particularly excited about seeing the Cambridge children once again. And it appears that the youngest members of the royal family get special treatment – including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In a video taken during the 2016 celebrations, Prince Philip asked the Queen why there was a stool on the balcony, to which she responds: "For George." The stool will have been used for Charlotte too, and in a few years time Prince Louis and Archie will also be able to stand on one to get a better view of the flyover.

The upcoming Trooping the Colour will mark George's fifth time at the annual event, and Charlotte's fourth appearance. Their mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, has never missed a single parade since she married Prince William in 2011. Last year also marked the Duchess of Sussex's first appearance at the royal event. She is expected to take part in the ceremony again this year, which will be her next public appearance following the arrival of her baby son.

Since 1748, Trooping the Colour has been the official commemoration of the sovereign's birthday, and throughout her reign, the Queen has never missed the occasion, apart from in 1955 when the event was cancelled due to a national rail strike. It's highly likely that Louis will make his debut at Trooping the Colour next month, judging by his age and recent high-profile appearances. Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she attended her first Trooping the Colour in 2016, adorably waving to crowds and even showing signs of teething as she bounced up and down in Kate's arms.

Louis will be a similar age by the time of the event on Saturday 8 June, so he is likely to join the royal family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony. He did actually attend last year when he was a newborn, but he was indoors being cared for by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Prince George, meanwhile, was nearly two years old when he made his debut at his great-grandmother's birthday. The future King was too young to attend back in June 2014 when he was just ten months old.

