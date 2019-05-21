Kate Middleton reveals how her children played special role in her garden design This is so cute!

On Monday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge invited members of the royal family to come and take a first look at the nature garden she helped design for the Chelsea Flower Show. And while chatting to the Queen, the royal revealed how her young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis played a special role in the design. She said: "All the sticks are from Anmer and the children collected the pine cones." The Cambridge family spend a lot of their time at their country home Anmer Hall, and it's the house where George and Charlotte spent their early years before their move to Kensington Palace, making the addition of the pine cones even more special.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis helped with their mum's garden design

Kate's garden went down a treat with not only the royal family, but George, Charlotte and Louis too. While children are known for being incredibly honest, her first-born sweetly told his dad that he would rate his mum's garden "twenty out of ten." Charlotte, meanwhile, screamed with delight in new footage released from their visit, and exclaimed "ooh la la," as she ran around the outdoor space with her brothers. George and Charlotte are also understood to have climbed up into the treehouse of the garden during the 45-minute visit on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday morning, Kate made her first of two visits that day to see her garden again to meet a group of schoolchildren. During the engagement, the royal revealed how her children had surprised her when they visited the garden for the first time. She said: "The children played last night in a way I hadn't imagined. They were throwing stones. I hadn't actually thought that that was what they would be doing. They kicked their shoes off, and wanted to paddle in the stream… using it in a way that I hadn't anticipated."

Kate explained the garden design to the Queen on Monday evening

News of Kate's involvement with the Chelsea Flower Show first came to light in February. That month, Andrée said of working with Kate on the garden: "She is very hands on, model making, emailing images, coming up with all the ideas that we want to capture. She would often bring a folder of cuttings with her full of ideas. The Duchess was very keen to use natural materials, has a clear idea of the colour palette she wants and her desire to incorporate the natural elements."

