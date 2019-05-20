Listen to Prince George chat away in Kate Middleton's garden while Princess Charlotte pushes Prince William on swing – new video This is so cute!

As if royal fans didn't have enough excitement with the newly-released photos and footage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children exploring Kate's Chelsea Flower Show Back to Nature garden, on Monday evening another video was released. This time, Prince George takes centre stage as his dad Prince William asks him to rate his mum's garden design out of ten. "Twenty out of ten," the five-year-old sweetly praised as he sat on the swing. "That's pretty good, I think mummy's done well," William said. "Wow, how amazing is that?" Kate replied delightedly as she watched over Prince Louis. William then turned his attention to daughter Princess Charlotte as he had a go on the rope swing. "Charlotte, give me a push," he said, as his daughter ran over to him.

Watch Prince George chat away and rate Kate Middleton's garden

It's little wonder that the Cambridge children were so excited to see the final garden, as they too have played a big part in its development. On Monday night, the Duchess welcomed members of the royal family, including the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, and the Queen, to see the woodland area at the Chelsea Flower Show opening night. During a conversation with the monarch, Kate revealed that the sticks from the garden had all been taken from their country home, Anmer Hall, and that her children had helped out. She said: "All the sticks are from Anmer and the children collected the pine cones."

The entire Cambridge family played a part in the new Back to Nature garden

Shortly after Sunday night's visit from the Cambridge family, photos were released of the children playing in the garden, including a sweet picture of Prince Louis taking his first public steps, and another of Charlotte swinging from the rope swing barefoot. The picture struck a chord with many royal fans, who adored the fact that her feet were muddy from playing in the garden. After the pictures were released on social media, many people took to commenting on this. One person wrote: "I love how Princess Charlotte is barefoot!" while another noted: "I like how Princess Charlotte is bare feet on the swing.... she's just so carefree and casual and that's nice to see." A third added: "I love that the children are barefoot and are enjoying nature with their parents."

