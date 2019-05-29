Is this the next time we'll see new mum Meghan Markle in public? The Duchess gave birth to baby Archie on 6 May

The Duchess of Sussex has been quietly enjoying life as a new mum at home in Windsor, but Meghan is expected to make a return to the spotlight very soon. The royal family are due to celebrate the Queen's official birthday at Trooping the Colour, as they do every year, on the second Saturday of June. This year, the high-profile event falls on 8 June.

Senior royals and lesser-known members of the family join Her Majesty to watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The day is steeped in tradition, with the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and other senior royals taking part in a carriage procession along the Mall. Harry is expected to attend, while his wife Meghan, who is on maternity leave, may also make an appearance at the big family occasion.

Loading the player...

Video: A look at Prince Harry and Meghan's first year of marriage

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge took a break from her maternity leave with Prince Louis to attend Trooping the Colour. Like Meghan, she had also recently given birth. Kate welcomed baby Louis on 23 April while Meghan became a first-time mum on 6 May. In 2015, Kate also stepped out at Trooping just six weeks after giving birth to Princess Charlotte.

MORE: Rumoured Strictly contestants for 2019 revealed!

It's also highly likely that Louis will make his debut on the palace balcony this year as he will be 14 months old. Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she first attended.

Meghan is expected to attend Trooping the Colour next week

Trooping the Colour is celebrated every year by the royal family and is the official commemoration of the sovereign's birthday. Throughout her reign, the Queen, 93, has never missed the occasion, apart from in 1955 when the event was cancelled due to a national rail strike.

MORE: Craig Revel Horwood reveals big change for Strictly this year

The ceremony involves a military parade and is the chance for Her Majesty to inspect her personal troops, the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade in London. More than 1,400 officers take part as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians from ten bands. In the past, royal family members including Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne have participated on horseback.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.