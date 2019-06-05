Prince William and Kate Middleton's secret engagement during state visit revealed Find out what the Cambridges did

Shortly after attending the lavish state banquet on Monday night, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out another engagement the following morning. In contrast to the high-profile nature of their previous outing, William and Kate quietly held a meeting in London. According to the Court Circular, the couple, as joint patrons of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, received Sir Keith Mills and Ms Lorraine Heggessey.

Sir Mills is the chairman of The Royal Foundation as well as Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation, while Ms Heggessey is the CEO of the Foundation. The royals usually have meetings in private with their team, to discuss upcoming and ongoing projects, either as a couple or solo. Prince Harry and Meghan, who is now on maternity leave, also hold similar meetings.

William and Kate attended the state banquet on Monday night

The private meeting took place just hours after William and Kate stepped out for a white-tie event at Buckingham Palace. The Queen hosted US President Trump and the First Lady, as well as other members of their family, and treated them to a sit-down dinner in the palace ballroom.

MORE: Mystery surrounding Duchess Kate at state banquet revealed

Kate, 37, turned to her go-to designer Alexander McQueen, wearing a gorgeous ruffled gown and debuting her sash and star of the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order – an honour she was given from the Queen in April on the day of her and Prince William's eighth wedding anniversary. The dark blue sash edged in pink stood out against her white gown.

The Duchess donned Alexander McQueen

She also donned her favourite tiara, the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot, which was also the preferred headpiece of Princess Diana. The Duchess' sapphire and diamond earrings were loaned by the Queen. Kate completed her look with the Royal Family Order, a portrait of the Queen on a yellow ribbon.

MORE: President Trump praises Harry and Meghan in new interview

Around 170 guests were invited to mark President Trump's visit to the UK. Both the Queen and the politician gave speeches at the start of the sit-down dinner, with the President saying: "Your Majesty, Melania and I are profoundly honoured to be your guests for this historic state visit. Thank you for your warm welcome, for this beautiful weather, your gracious hospitality, and Your Majesty's nearly seven decades of treasured friendship with the United States of America."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.