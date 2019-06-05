Stacey Solomon shares more candid photos from her labour with third baby The baby's name has yet to be revealed

Stacey Solomon was praised for sharing a raw photo of herself in hospital, just moments after she welcomed her third child. And now the Loose Women panellist has given fans another glimpse into her labour. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey revealed that she was making a baby book for her youngest. As she cut out photos and positioned them on a page, fans noticed a couple of new snaps that Stacey hadn't previously shared online.

One showed the mum-of-three lying down with her hand to her face, looking in pain, while boyfriend Joe Swash doted on her and held her other hand. Another cut out showed the former EastEnders actor in tears as he held his baby boy, while a third picture was of the midwives cradling the newborn.

Stacey is creating an adorable baby book for her youngest

"Sitting here doing my baby book," Stacey said, admitting: "I'm under no false pretences that this will last like the first six weeks but I love it." Holding a picture of Joe, she gushed: "Look at that face!" But it sounds like Stacey, 29, abandoned the arts and crafts soon after as she shared a video of some delicious looking cookies. "Rapidly given up on the scrapbook, because somebody who considers themselves my friend has sent these babies! Might get that pregnancy bump back after all," she said.

In true Stacey nature, the TV star has been very candid about her pregnancy and postpartum journey. Last week, she revealed that it hadn't been all "rosy and glossy" but that finally "it feels like the fog is lifting". Stacey wrote: "Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown," she wrote.

Stacey added: "I've found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mum's arms, at least twice every day. Then I feel guilty that I'm not 'enjoying every second' like everyone tells you to because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I'm just not in control of my emotions, and I can't feel guilty about having sad points it's counterproductive. I'm really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I'm ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point. If it doesn't hallelujah, but if it does I'm no less of a mother for feeling that way."

