President Donald Trump said the sweetest things about Prince Harry in Piers Morgan interview

Donald Trump had nothing but kind words to say about Prince Harry during an interview with Piers Morgan. The POTUS and Harry were rumoured to have avoided each other during a recent tour of Buckingham Palace – after the President reportedly called the Duchess of Sussex "nasty" – but it appears the pair got on famously well, with the President labelling Harry a "great" guy.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Piers for Good Morning Britain, Donald Trump revealed that he and Harry did in fact enjoy a conversation at the palace on Monday, which marked the start of his three-day state visit. "I did, I did and I congratulated him and I think he’s a terrific guy. The Royal Family is really nice," he told Piers when asked if he and Harry had spoken. When Piers asked if Harry had been "frosty" towards him, the President replied: "No, no, no, just the opposite. In fact, he spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family. I went up - he couldn’t have been nicer. Couldn’t have been nicer… I think he’s great."

Donald Trump cleared up rumours about Meghan

The POTUS also clarified his comments about Meghan – who was a vocal supporter of his rival Hilary Clinton during the 2016 election, and said she would move to Canada if he won. "They said some of the things that she said and it’s actually on tape. And I said: ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty’. I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me," he said, before adding: "You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life... I think she’s very nice."

