See what lavish gifts the Queen gave President Trump and wife Melania

They couldn't leave Buckingham Palace empty-handed. On Monday afternoon, the Queen presented her guests President Trump and the First Lady with some very lavish gifts during their official state visit. Melania was given a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid. Its royal blue decoration featured roses, thistles and shamrocks to represent the ceiling of Buckingham Palace's music room.

President Trump received a first edition of The Second World War by Winston S Churchill from 1959. The crimson book features gold tooled decoration on the cover, spine and inner cover, an EIIR cypher in gold on the front, silk endpapers and hand-sewn headbands in colours of the US flag with all pages edged in gilt.

The Queen presented the Trumps with gifts after their private luncheon

The US President, who touched down on Monday morning, was also given a three-piece Duofold pen set – a fountain pen, rollerball pen and ball point pen with EIIR cypher – using the obsidian design, exclusively made for the Queen.

The gifts were presented to the Trumps after their private luncheon with the Queen and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace. The couple were then given a tour of the Picture Gallery, which showcased items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal collection. After lunch, the Trumps were driven to Westminster Abbey where the President placed a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

They were also given a tour of the Picture Gallery

On Tuesday, Donald and Melania will meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip. The Prime Minister will give Donald a copy of one of the most significant documents in the US and UK's "special" transatlantic relationship – a framed draft of the 1941 Atlantic Charter, which was agreed by president Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill to set out their vision for the post-war world. The First Lady, meanwhile, will be given a bespoke Number 10 tea set from Emma Bridgewater.

