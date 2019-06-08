Is this the reason Meghan Markle was missing from first balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour? Where was the Duchess?

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday to celebrate the Queen's official 93rd birthday. Meghan has been on maternity leave since welcoming her first child, Archie Harrison, with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, in May. But after joining Prince Harry for the carriage procession along the Mall, Meghan was nowhere to be seen as the Queen returned back to Buckingham Palace.

Where was Meghan?

Typically, members of the royal family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the Queen enters in her carriage – but Meghan was notably absent from the welcoming committee. One reason could be that she was having a quick outfit change as when she returned to the balcony to watch the flypast with extended members of the royal family, she was without her coat and white gloves. Another reason may be that she was tending to Archie behind the scenes, but it's thought he did not attend as he was not spotted throughout the celebrations.

Meghan did appear on the balcony for the flypast

Although Meghan is expected to continue to take maternity leave until at least the end of summer and will not be carrying out any official duties during that time, HELLO! understands that she was keen to be part of the big family event to honour the monarch. A royal source told HELLO!: "The Duchess is still on maternity leave, but this is a family moment, with the wider members of the royal family all in attendance. The Queen’s birthday celebration is a family event."

Meghan made a surprise appearance

Meanwhile, Meghan looked absolutely gorgeous in a bespoke navy design from Givenchy, with a hat, peacock blue clutch, and emerald-cut earrings. We've not seen this outfit before, and we also spotted something else we've never seen her wear - a third ring nestled on her wedding ring finger. Could this be a push present from husband, Prince Harry?

The delicate pave-set band is sitting alongside her engagement and wedding rings - the perfect place for a ring from her beloved to celebrate the birth of their first child. A push present, sometimes referred to as a push gift, is a present gifted by a partner to the mother of their child and typically comes in the form of a ring, necklace or bracelet. Meghan is the first member of the royal family who looks to have received a push present from her husband. It's not actually known whether the Duke of Cambridge gave his wife Kate them after the birth of Prince George or Princess Charlotte or Louis.

