Relive the royals' first appearances at Trooping the Colour - all the photos

The King's birthday parade - known as Trooping the Colour - sees the royals gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Trooping the Colour is always one of the highlights of the royal family's summer calendar and is the annual ceremony, which marks the monarch's birthday.

The event on Saturday 17 June marks King Charles's first birthday parade of his reign, and he is set to ride on horseback alongside the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Following the parade, the King will be joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the fly-past and we've seen a number of new faces make their debuts over the years.

The Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour for the first time just months after her royal wedding in 2011. Since their marriage, we've seen William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all make their debuts at the parade. Take a look back at Louis' enthusiastic first appearance in 2019 in the clip below...

HELLO! takes a look back at Trooping the Colour debuts, from royal children to husbands and wives, who've married into the Firm.

Prince Louis

© Getty Little Louis wore one of his dad's childhood outfits for his debut

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son, Prince Louis, then one, stole the show at the 2019 ceremony with his enthusiastic waving and his adorable moment with the then Duchess of Cornwall.

Jack Brooksbank

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are now parents to August and Ernest

Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank also made his debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019. The pair tied the knot the previous year in October at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Meghan Markle

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex made her debut just weeks after her royal wedding

One of Prince Harry and Meghan's first appearances as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding was at Trooping the Colour 2018. The Duchess looked stunning in a powder pink Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder outfit for the occasion.

Princess Charlotte

© Getty Kate and Charlotte had a twinning moment

Princess Charlotte had not long celebrated her first birthday when she made her balcony debut in 2016. The little Princess' pale pink outfit matched mum Kate's Philip Treacy hat and it seemed that she had already perfected her royal wave!

Prince George

© Getty Precious moments with his Gan Gan

Charlotte's big brother Prince George made his highly-anticipated debut at Trooping the Colour in 2015, when he was almost two years old. The young royal was in awe of the fly-past as dad William held his excited son in his arms.

The Princess of Wales

© Getty Newlyweds William and Kate

Prince William and Kate made their debut as a newly-married couple at Trooping the Colour in 2011. Kate chose a white ruffled Alexander McQueen coat dress and a black hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.

Lady Louise Windsor

© Getty Lady Louise appeared very excited during her first appearance

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, then aged five, couldn't stop smiling when she appeared on the balcony for the first time at Trooping the Colour in 2009.

Queen Camilla

Camilla's first ever balcony appearance

The then Duchess of Cornwall joined Charles and William on the balcony for her debut at Trooping the Colour in 2005. Charles and Camilla tied the knot earlier that year in Windsor.

The Duchess of Edinburgh

© Getty Sophie attended the event before her marriage to Edward

In a rare move, Sophie is one of the only royals, alongside Princess Diana, to have made her debut at Trooping the Colour before marrying into the Firm. The future Countess of Wessex joined her husband-to-be, Prince Edward, on the balcony just weeks before their wedding in 1999.

Princess Eugenie

© Getty Princess Eugenie stood alongside her grandparents

An eight-year-old Princess Eugenie appeared at Trooping the Colour for the first time in 1998 and stood proudly beside her grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice looked sweet in a pink puff-sleeved dress

Princess Beatrice was much younger when she made her debut at Trooping the Colour in 1991. The Princess was just two when she waved to the crowds from her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York's arms.

Prince Harry

© Getty Prince Harry was dressed in a blue romper

Prince Harry made his first appearance at Trooping the Colour in 1985, when he was less than a year old.

The Prince of Wales

Charles held William in his arms

Prince William was two years old when he made his debut at Trooping the Colour in 1984.

Zara Phillips

© Getty Little Zara takes a peek at the parade

In the same year, Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Phillips, was spotted taking a peek at the crowds down The Mall, when she was just three years old.

Princess Diana

© Getty Princess Diana made her debut just weeks before her wedding to Charles

The then Lady Diana Spencer appeared alongside her future husband, Prince Charles, at Trooping the Colour in 1981. The couple married the following month.