Prince Edward hangs out with Ed Sheeran at the cricket 

Prince Edward is going to be getting some cool dad points with this one! The Queen's youngest son was spotted hanging out with Ed Sheehan at the England vs Australia match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Lords. The pair, who were also joined by Homelandstar Damian Lewis, former Prime Minister David Cameron and Muse's Matt Bellamy, had the best seats in the house for the match and looked to be in great spirits as they enjoyed the action from the royal box.

While most guests in the box were smartly dressed in shirts and ties, the Thinking Out Loud singer kept things casual with a plain white T-shirt. Meanwhile, stars including Michael McIntyre and England football manager Gareth Southgate also watched the same match together from the stalls.

Prince Edward has had a busy time of late, as he recently attended the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards at Buckingham Palace with his wife, the Countess of Wessex, and their niece, Princess Eugenie. Sharing several photos from the special event on Instagram, Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans by referring to her relatives as her aunt and uncle, writing: "Honoured to join my Uncle and Aunt, The Earl and Countess of Wessex today at Buckingham Palace to hand out @dofeuk Gold Awards. It was fantastic to meet all the young men and women who have achieved so much."

