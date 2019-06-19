Three royal couples are celebrating their wedding anniversary - find out who! What a day of celebrating for these royals!

Congratulations to Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex! The royal couple are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. They exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 June 1999. Edward and Sophie, who have since welcomed two children together, are not the only royals who are celebrating their wedding anniversaries since they share the same wedding date with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as well as Victoria's parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden. Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at each royal romance.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex

The Queen's son and public relations consultant Sophie Rhys-Jones, now known as Countess of Wessex, married at Windsor Castle on 19 June 1999. The couple are proud parents to two children: Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003, and James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007. They initially met at a tennis match in 1993, before tying the knot six years later. Their nuptials was a significant milestone in British television history, with 200 million viewers tuning in to watch the moment.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

Crown Princess Victoria - Sweden's future queen - married her long-term love Daniel Westling in a beautiful ceremony held at Stockholm's Cathedral on 19 June 2010. The pair met after a training session at Daniel's fitness centre in the mid-2000s. After a long romance, the lovebirds announced their highly-anticipated engagement in February 2009. On their wedding day, the happy couple made their way across the harbour to Drottningholm Palace where they celebrated their nuptials with family and friends. They are now parents to six-year-old daughter, Estelle, and two-year-old son Oscar.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

The Swedish monarch and his wife, who have welcomed five grandchildren in recent years, married on 19 June 1976. In September 1973, Carl Gustaf succeeded to the Swedish throne and three years later the couple announced their engagement. In June 1976, royals from around the world gathered at Stockholm Cathedral for the wedding. The night before the wedding, super band ABBA performed their hit Dancing Queen on national television in tribute to their future queen.

