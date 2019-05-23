The sweet way Princess Eugenie refers to these two royals – and fans are delighted The royal was joined by Sophie and Edward at Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share several photos from the afternoon's Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards which were held at Buckingham Palace, and many couldn't help but notice the sweet way the royal referred to the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Sharing five pictures from the engagement, Eugenie wrote on her public account: "Honoured to join my Uncle and Aunt, The Earl and Countess of Wessex today at Buckingham Palace to hand out @dofeuk Gold Awards. It was fantastic to meet all the young men and women who have achieved so much."

Many were quick to notice the Princess referring to Sophie and Edward as 'uncle and aunt'. "Love you that you write "uncle and aunt"," one wrote. Another one said: "Well done! Love the personal touch "my Uncle and Aunt". Lovely in that dress too."

Another one said of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter: "She's become one of my favs royals because of how down to earth and human she is. Too many act as if they don't have regular lives apart from being born royals and hold them up to unrealistic standards. I like when the royals show family love and act like normal people not snobby and disconnected."

Wednesday's engagement was Princess Eugenie's first in the UK since missing Saturday's royal wedding. Despite Prince Andrew, Sarah and sister Beatrice attending Lady Gabriella Windsor's nuptials to Thomas Kingston, Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank were sadly absent.

It was later revealed that the 29-year-old was miles away in Los Angeles attending a fundraiser. The Queen's granddaughter was pictured at the Museum of Contemporary Art's annual gala, which saw the likes of Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Keanu Reeves and Sharon Stone in attendance. Eugenie, who works as a director for Hauser & Wirth art gallery, looked gorgeous in a £725 silk dress by Saloni which featured a high neckline, a full-length skirt and a rainbow metallic print. Twitter user Polka Popp shared the image of Eugenie online