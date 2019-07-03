Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal details of Archie’s christening on Saturday They're keeping it exclusive...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first details about baby Archie's christening on Saturday. Their baby, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on 6 May this year. He will be christened exactly two months later, on 6 July. In line with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's preference for privacy where their son is concerned, it will be a low-key event with a limited guest list.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6th July. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton. The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private."

Meghan made her first public appearance after Archie's birth at the Trooping of the Colour

Harry and Meghan were married in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor, which was attended by celebrities including George Clooney, Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey. Meghan's former castmates from the TV show Suits were also in attendance. However, the royal couple has so far mostly chosen to keep Archie out of the spotlight, apart from a photo call a few days after his birth and an adorable tribute to Harry posted on their official Instagram for Father's Day, which showed the newest royal clutching onto his dad's finger.

This week, members of the New York Yankees presented the couple with a personalised shirt for Archie

However, he will be joining them in Africa as part of their royal tour this autumn, when they will visit Malawi, Angola, and South Africa. The British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, who is the government's most senior diplomat in the country, told assembled press last week that he couldn't wait for the visit. "That's great news for us, I predict it's also great news for the South African economy, I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy that could well boost the economy all on its own," he joked, before adding: "We're hugely looking forward to that."

