Meghan Markle's eternity ring pays tribute to baby Archie in the sweetest way This is too cute!

The Duchess of Sussex is one very lucky lady! Following the arrival of baby Archie, the Duke of Sussex gave his wife a stunning eternity ring to mark their growing family, along with the couple's first wedding anniversary. Prince Harry worked with renowned jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, and added the birthstones for Meghan, himself and their baby son Archie on the underside of the ring, Bazaar.com reports. There is a green emerald for Archie, a blue sapphire for Harry, and a green peridot stone for the Duchess. What's more, each stone has its own meaning and significance. Sapphires are said to protect those close to you from harm, peridots instil power in those who wear them, and emeralds symbolise love.

Meghan Markle was given an eternity ring by Prince Harry to mark their growing family

MORE: Meghan Markle makes quite the change to her engagement ring

While working with Lorraine, Harry took the opportunity to get Meghan's engagement ring fitted with a new diamond band, replacing its original gold band. This was first noticed by eagle-eyed fans when she first introduced Archie to the world, and at Trooping the Colour. The Duchess' ring features two of the late Princess Diana's diamonds, while the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple previously vacated together. Harry spoke about its significance during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC just after they announced their engagement. "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," he said.

READ: Meghan Markle makes rare post-baby outing - all the photos

A sweet tribute to baby Archie features in the ring

Meghan's ring was seen again on Saturday during her surprise appearance alongside Harry at the London Stadium to watch Boston Red Sox play against the New York Yankees. The baseball game was in support of the Invictus Games Foundation. Meghan looked stunning in a Stella McCartney black dress and Aquazzura Deneuve ballet flats in black suede. Harry, meanwhile, proudly wore his Invictus Games polo shirt. The new mum has only made a handful of public appearances since giving birth to Archie on 6 May, but was no doubt delighted to show her support for Harry and his charity this weekend. As an American, MLB has a major appeal for Meghan.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.