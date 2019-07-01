Meghan Markle and Prince Harry encourage fans to follow Leonardo DiCaprio for very important reason The royal couple are voicing their support

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed their new charity theme for this month. Taking to their official Instagram page on Sunday night, the royal couple revealed they have "turned their attention" to the environment. Each month, Prince Harry and Meghan pick a cause close to their hearts to lend their support to. They follow a select number of individuals, charities, organisations or movements. And this month, they have also highlighted the importance of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio's charity - the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Alongside a collage of nine pictures, the royals touched upon the "ticking clock to protect our planet", as they called for more to be done to reduce the impact of plastics and fossil fuel emissions. A quote from Prince Harry read: "Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth. So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind’s development comes at the expense of our planet."

He added: "Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we’ve been causing. With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference." The caption also read: "There is a ticking clock to protect our planet - with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home - for ourselves and for future generations. Let’s save it. Let’s do our part."

Prince Harry and Meghan have thrown their support behind Leonardo DiCaprio's charity

As well as the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, the other organisations followed by Prince Harry and Meghan include: African Parks, Elephants Without Borders, Wilderness Foundation UK, WWF International, Australian Geographic, Rhino Conservation Botswana, Zero Hour, Everyday Climate Change, Ocean Heroes Bootcamp, Queen's Commonwealth Canopy and National Geographic. The people they also follow are: Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist who made headlines for her impassioned speeches to combat climate change, Dame Jane Morris Goodall, an English primatologist and anthropologist, and Mike Bloomberg, an entrepreneur and three-term mayor of New York City.

