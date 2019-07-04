Sarah Ferguson marks special day for charity close to her and Prince Andrew's heart The former couple are both huge supporters of the Children's Air Ambulance

Sarah Ferguson is a proud patron of many charities, including the Children's Air Ambulance. And on Wednesday, the mother-of-two had a wonderful day hosting a lunch and auction for them to help raise vital funds for the service. Taking to Instagram to share photos from the day, she wrote: "Fantastic day supporting @childrensairamb. Enormously proud to be Patron, hosting lunch and helping with the auction which raised money to support the vital service. We invested in our two new helicopters for days like Friday, when @childrensairamb attended two missions simultaneously across the country, transferring two severely ill children, when previously one would have been turned down. With no government support, @childrensairamb are reliant on voluntary donations to enable this essential life saving service to continue."

Sarah Ferguson is the patron for the Children's Air Ambulance

The organisation is supported by both Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew, who went to an event at Lamberth Palace on behalf of her back in May when a last-minute diary clash meant that she was unable to attend. Andrew took Sarah's place at short notice, and even gave the speech she had prepared, adding in his own voice and humour much to the delight of the guests. He also spent time chatting to the families who had been helped by the Children's Air Ambulance.

Andrew attended the Children's Air Ambulance helicopter launch earlier in the year

Despite their divorce, Sarah and Andrew have remained great friends, and even live together in the Royal Lodge in Windsor. This year, the pair have been seen attending more public events together, most recently to Royal Ascot and the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

Sarah and Andrew have remained great friends since their divorce

The doting mum has previously spoken out about her family life during an interview with HELLO! and how she and Andrew are very much a solid unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

