Prince Andrew shares candid childhood picture of Princess Beatrice with Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew was feeling nostalgic on Monday as he shared a rare picture from Princess Beatrice's christening. The 59-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to highlight the history of St. James's Palace by posting a series of photos. He wrote: "The Chapel Royal is based in the grounds of St. James's Palace, which is the site of many royal events, including the marriage of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840 and the christening of Princess Beatrice." One of the snaps showed his eldest daughter - then a four-month-old baby - wrapped in a christening gown as she was held by her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Beatrice was christened at St. James's Palace in 1988

Beatrice, now 30, was born on 8 August 1988 at London's most exclusive maternity hospitals, the Portland. The young royal was christened by John Habgood, Archbishop of York on 20 December 1988, in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace. Two years later, her younger sister Princess Eugenie was born. Beatrice has a close bond with both her parents and her sister. The royal family tend to share several pictures of themselves on social media, and acknowledge all their hard work.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi often spend time with her loved ones. The pair are thought to have started dating in September 2018. When their romance first came to light shortly after Eugenie's wedding, it was reported that Beatrice had already introduced her beau to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah. Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a young son with a previous partner. The couple's relationship is going from strength to strength and Edo has made various appearances at big family events, most recently attending Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in May.

