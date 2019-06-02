Fans urge Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew to marry again after seeing this photo The York family are so close!

On Saturday, royal fans were delighted when Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew made another public appearance together with their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. It was a real family affair, with Beatrice's boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank also in attendance as the Duke of York undertook his form duty as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at Buckingham Palace. After Sarah shared a photo of her family on social media, writing just how proud she was of Andrew and her daughters, fans were quick to comment, with many begging the former married couple to tie the knot again. One wrote: "I wish you'd get married again!" while another said: "Just re-marry and make us all happy." A third added: "You should just re-marry!"

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on their wedding day

Princess Eugenie, also shared several snaps of the day. One showed her father in uniform, a second one saw her pose next to her parents and sister Beatrice, and a third saw the three York ladies sitting whilst watching Prince Andrew reviewing the parade. The royal captioned the collection of snaps: "Today, the York's were really proud of Papa @hrhthedukeofyork as Colonel of the @grenadier.guards. He reviewed the parade and took the salute at the Colonel's Review. The Grenadier Guards will troop their colour next week in front of their colonel-in-chief, Her Majesty The Queen."

Sarah and Andrew with their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sarah and Andrew have remained living together at their family home, The Lodge, in Windsor since their divorce, and have been pictured together many times at events. Most recently, Sarah even joined Andrew at the latest royal wedding, where she travelled with her family to attend Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's big day. This was a big moment for royal fans, as before now they have always arrived separately. Andrew also stood in for Sarah at a recent charity event for the Children's Air Ambulance. When Sarah had a last minute diary change, Andrew went along in her place and gave the speech she had prepared.

Sarah has previously spoken out about her family life during an interview with HELLO! and how she and Andrew are very much a solid unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

