The similarities between Archie's christening and the Cambridge childrens

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie was christened in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. The two-month-old's special day was attended by immediate family members and close friends, who gathered to the very place that Prince Harry and Meghan got married in just over a year ago. While there were some differences with Archie's christening compared to his cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – including the couple's choice to keep their son's godparents private, there were many similarities too. For starters, the royal baby wore the iconic replica Honiton gown that was made in 2004, and worn by many of the younger royals, including the Cambridge children and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's son, James Viscount Severn.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby Archie was christened on Saturday

Archie's christening was also officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who also christened Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018. The Archbishop also baptised Meghan ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry last year, which took place in a private ceremony. Archie was christened using holy water which was transported from the River Jordan to the UK, another royal tradition that was used for Charlotte and Louis' christenings.

While the christening – which was private – was attended by guests including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Archie's grandmother, Doria Ragland, the Queen and Prince Philip were absent from the ceremony as she had prior commitments. This was the case with Louis' christening too. The godparents were also in attendance; although it is yet to be revealed, it seems Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis are hot potentials. The two women were pictured with Meghan at Wimbledon on Thursday.

The couple released two photos on Saturday, which were taken by photographer Chris Allerton. The royal couple released in a statement via Buckingham Palace after the christening: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents."

