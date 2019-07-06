The hidden detail you may have missed in Archie's official christening photos Archie Harrison was christened on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened their baby boy Archie Harrison on Saturday 6 July. And while many details of the intimate ceremony, which was held in the private chapel inside Windsor Castle and attended by fewer than 25 guests, were kept secret, there is one detail they accidentally revealed – the time of his christening.

In one of the official photos, taken by photographer Chris Allerton, a clock in the background of the Green Drawing Room gives a huge clue about what time the ceremony took place. The photo shows Prince Harry, Meghan and little Archie sitting in the same green chair that was used for Harry's own christening in 1984, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. If you look closely at the clock, you can see the time that the photo was taken is almost 11.55am, which gives a good indication that Archie was christened around 11am on Saturday morning.

Did you spot it?

The service followed royal tradition, with Archie dressed in the same replica Honiton gown previously worn by his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were not in attendance on Saturday. The replica gown was created to replace the original robe commissioned by Queen Victoria for the christening of her daughter, Princess Victoria, in 1841. Having been worn by 62 royal babies over 163 years, the original gown was deemed too fragile to use in 2004, and the Queen commissioned a copy, which has been used by the royal family ever since.

Following the ceremony, a Royal Communications spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents."

