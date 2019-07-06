Duchess Kate is SO pretty in pink Stella McCartney for Archie Harrison’s christening Prince William’s wife is the epitome of elegance, as ever

The Duchess of Cambridge gave us all a lesson in dressing for a christening on Saturday, as she attended her nephew Archie Harrison’s special day. The wife of Prince William didn’t disappoint with her stunning outfit - which consisted of a pretty pink pussy-bow Stella McCartney dress and fuchsia heels. It looks to be the same dress she wore to the Queen's 2018 Christmas lunch! She topped the look off with a matching Alice band - her go-to accessory for formal events. Beauty wise, the royal looked as immaculate as ever in the official pictures, wearing her famous brunette tresses in a loose, glossy style. Her makeup looked flawless and glowing; a natural foundation and earthy tones were used to perfect her features.

The royal family released some gorgeous official photographs from the day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie looked totally adorable in his royal christening gown. The replica of the intricate lace and satin gown made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter has been used for royal infants for the last 11 years. Archie's cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all wore the frilly cream outfit for their christenings, as did Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters Mia and Lena. It was created by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and the team of dressmakers at Buckingham Palace, and features the same lengthy skirt and elaborate collars and bow as its predecessor.

MORE: Kate Middleton accidentally reveals her favourite lip balm – and it's not Bobbi Brown

The last Christening we saw Kate at was Prince Louis' last year. The 37-year-old was a vision in cream – donning an elegant dress by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen.

William and Kate were spotted arriving at the private service on Saturday

We loved the catalogue of trends that featured in the classic gown – a deep V-neckline, exaggerated puff sleeves and the gorgeous midi length. But the one standout item that we just couldn’t keep our eyes off was her stunning headband – a bespoke creation by Jane Taylor. Known as the Cassandra, the headband features a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top – giving her the perfect crowning glory.

READ: Kate Middleton wows in white at Wimbledon 2019