Baby Archie's official christening pictures pay sweet tribute to Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their baby son Archie's christening on Saturday, later releasing some sweet official photographs to the public. Royal fans may notice the similarities with that of Prince Harry's own christening back in 1984, since the royal couple chose to have their photographs taken on the iconic green sofas in Windsor Castle, just like Charles and Princess Diana. How lovely! It's also a particularly special spot for Harry and Meghan, since they also took their official wedding portraits in the castle's Green Drawing Room.

Archie was christened on Saturday

Archie's christening was an intimate gathering of fewer than 25 people and took place in the private chapel inside Windsor Castle, rather than at St George's Chapel where the Duke and Duchess were married.

The intimate christening was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Archie's proud grandfather Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, were among the guests, alongside Prince William and Duchess Kate, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Archie's great-grandmother the Queen was unfortunately unable to attend because of a prior commitment - her busy schedule meant she also missed the christening of Archie's cousin Prince Louis last year.

Prince Harry's christening in 1984

Little Archie, who turned exactly two months old on the special day, wore the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by dressmaker to the Queen Angela Kelly. After clothing 62 royal babies for their christenings over 163 years, the original gown was deemed too fragile to use in 2004 and the Queen commissioned a copy, which has been used ever since.

The Lily Font - a feature of many royal christenings - and water from the River Jordan was also used during the baptism, and some members of the St George’s Chapel Choir sang at the private ceremony. No doubt royal fans were thrilled to see these happy photographs!

