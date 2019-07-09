Prince William and Kate Middleton advertise exciting new job opportunity! The Duke and Duchess are looking to expand their team

Exciting news, royal fans! Prince William and Duchess Kate are on the lookout for a new employee to join their team. The couple have put up a job advertisement for a new 'diary co-ordinator' on the royal website, to help them coordinate their increasingly busy schedules. According to the advertisement, the position, which is based at Kensington Palace, involves "managing the seamless delivery of multiple complex diaries to ensure the smooth and effective coordination of engagements and events". The successful candidate will also be required to oversee diary updates, provide regular briefings and ensure all events and engagements are recorded accurately.

In the 'About you' section, it notes that applicants must have excellent communication skills, be a team player and take a pro-active and flexible approach to their work. It further states that candidates must be able to "work efficiently when under pressure", possess "superb attention to detail and advanced IT skills". Unsurprisingly, "the ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion at all times is paramount". The closing date for all applicants is 22 July. The salary is not disclosed.

MORE: 7 words the British royal family NEVER use

William and Kate have increasingly busy schedules as two of the most prominent representatives for the royal family. One of their major areas of focus is the Royal Foundation, which they will now spearhead alone following the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have split from the charity in order to set up their own foundation. Set up in 2009, the Royal Foundation focused on causes close to the princes' hearts, including the armed forces, conservation and mental health. In a statement, the charity - which will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - said the decision was made after a review of its structure.

"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," it added. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through the Royal Foundation."

MORE: William and Kate's funniest moments together