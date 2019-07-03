Duchess Kate reveals Prince George has played tennis with his favourite player – Roger Federer How amazing is this?

The Duchess of Cambridge has made no secret that she has passed her love for tennis down to her eldest son, Prince George. However, it appears that the five-year-old has an advantage over his mum – he's getting help from a tennis champion, former world number one Roger Federer!

Kate reportedly made the revelation while attending day two of Wimbledon on Tuesday. According to Wimbledon Morning Coffee, the mum-of-three revealed that George's favourite tennis player is Roger, before dropping the bombshell that he and the young royal have actually played the game together. Perhaps on Kate and Prince William's own court, which they have at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Kate had a great day at Wimbledon

Kate revealed in 2017 during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association that George had started to learn how to play tennis. At the time she asked asked LTA coach Sam Richardson for advice. He later revealed: "She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball." Sam revealed that Kate had also been getting tips from Andy Murray's mother, Judy. He said: "She said she spoke to Judy Murray and she suggested taking away the racket and do more of the basic stuff, which is absolutely right. But four-year-old boys want to swing the racket around.

There was a Royal visit, a closing roof and a dream doubles announcement. Join us for day three of the #Wimbledon Coffee Morning! https://t.co/eJYv6Pf5oI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2019

During Kate's day out at Wimbledon on Tuesday she enjoyed meeting with some of the tennis stars, including Johanna Konta and Andy Murray – who she even took a sneaky photo with during their conversation. The picture was uploaded on Prince William and Kate's official Instagram account, Kensington Palace, along with photos of the Duchess watching the Harriet Dart vs. Christina McHale game. Kate sat next to tennis stars Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong. Katie wasn't competing in Wimbledon due to a back injury, while Anne retired from the sport several years ago.

