Princess Beatrice to announce engagement by end of the year? Biggest clue yet Get the details…

We do love a royal wedding, and Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expected to announce their engagement by the end of the year, according to the majority of royal fans. Ladbrokes have revealed that bets on an imminent engagement have been suspended for the moment, with punters expecting the couple to tie the knot as early as 2020. Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told HELLO!: "There's been plenty of interest in this over the last few days and with the two seemingly smitten, we're banking on an announcement being made before the year is out – so strap yourself in for a 2020 royal wedding!"

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are expected to get engaged by the end of the year

Beatrice and Edoardo started dating last year, and made their first public appearance together in March, when they stepped out to attend the National Portrait Gallery gala, joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and David and Victoria Beckham. The couple's relationship has gone from strength to strength ever since, and Edoardo joined Beatrice at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding in May. Edoardo has also impressed Beatrice's close-knit family. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson get on well with him, and have both joined him and Beatrice on separate occasions at public events.

MORE: The Queen officially begins her summer holidays in Balmoral

The couple attended the Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding earlier in the year

Edoardo also has a good relationship with Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The two couples were pictured last month enjoying at double date in Notting Hill. Photos released from their evening saw Edoardo linking hands with his girlfriend and with Eugenie, while another snap showed Beatrice in the middle of the trio, again holding her sister's hand.

READ: Prince Andrew shares photo from Princess Eugenie's wedding for this special reason

Beatrice's new relationship came in the same year that Eugenie got engaged to, and later married, husband Jack. The York sisters are incredibly close, so Eugenie is no doubt delighted to see Beatrice so happy with Edoardo. Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the day before her wedding, Eugenie spoke lovingly about her big sister - who was her maid of honour and delivered an emotional reading - saying there was no-one else she'd rather have by her side on her big day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.