Prince Andrew shares photo from Princess Eugenie's wedding for this special reason This is too cute!

Prince Andrew paid a sweet tribute to his great-nephew, Prince George, on Tuesday, as he wished him a belated birthday. The royal chose to do so by sharing a sweet photo of George and the rest of the young bridal party at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October. Andrew had posted a close-up of George grinning in one of the official photos, and wrote in the caption: "Wishing Prince George a very Happy 6th Birthday! In October 2018, His Royal Highness was a pageboy at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle." Fans were quick to praise the Duke's choice of photo, with one writing: "Aww, love this picture to celebrate George's birthday," while another added: "This photo is everything."

Prince Andrew shared a sweet photo of Prince George to mark his birthday

The image also went down well with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as it was liked by their official Instagram account, Kensington Palace. To mark George's special day on Monday, three new photos were released of the young royal, which were taken by Kate. This was the first time that George's birthday pictures had been taken by the Duchess, rather than a professional photographer, making them even more special. Two of the three portraits had been captured at the family's home in Kensington Palace, and George was pictured wearing the official England shirt in them. In the third photo, the future King was photographed on holiday.

George was one of the pageboys at Eugenie's royal wedding

The youngster is currently on holiday in Mustique with his family, where he will be able to enjoy playing on the beach and running around care-free, thanks to the island's no-fly policy, giving the Cambridges maximum privacy. This is the second year that George has spent his birthday in Mustique, and his parents no doubt made it a day to remember. While there will be no photos from the trip, one of George's birthday portraits looked to have been taken in Mustique – giving royal fans a tiny glimpse into their private holiday destination.

