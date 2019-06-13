Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi join Prince Andrew at St James' Palace for royal event They are one handsome couple!

Princess Beatrice looked stunning on Wednesday evening while attending a Pitch@Palace event hosted by her dad, Prince Andrew, and she didn't attend the special occasion alone! The royal was joined by her new beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who stood beside her as she chatted to guests of the event at St James' Palace. The Princess stole the show in a polka dot black and white dress, while Edoardo looked smart in a dark suit and pale pink tie.

Beatrice with her boyfriend Edoardo

The couple were also joined by Princess Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, who looked fabulous in a grey blazer and a colourful scarf as she helped to host the evening with her ex-husband. The Duke founded Pitch@Palace to help and accelerate the work of entrepreneurs, and it has helped to create almost 6000 jobs since it was founded in 2014.

Sarah also attended the event

During the evening, the Prince opened up about meeting Donald Trump in early June, and revealed the pair spoke about businesses in the UK following Brexit. He told ITV News: "Businesses we see could be successful either inside a large internal market, or operating in an even larger external market. There are swings and roundabouts to all these sort of things. The conversations that were had were entirely constructive and positive - from both the President, Prime Minister and ministers on both sides. I got a sense it made no difference whether we were staying in or leaving, there was still going to be a very close relationship with the United States on a whole range of issues - not least in the business world."

Beatrice and Edo, as he is known by friends, are thought to have started dating in September 2018. When their romance first came to light shortly after Eugenie's wedding, it was reported that Beatrice had already introduced her beau to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Edo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, and is a father to a young son with a previous partner.

