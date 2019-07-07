Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice enjoy night out at British Summer Time concert The royal sisters had a fun night out

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had the best night out on Friday evening as they attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert. The royal sisters were pictured dancing along to Celine Dion at the star-studded event, which was also attended by Beatrice's boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Both sisters looked stylish, with Beatrice wearing a printed Alexander McQueen dress teamed with white trainers, while Eugenie opted for a printed mini dress and statement sunglasses. The 28-year-old wore her shoulder-length hair up in a chic up-do to complete her look. Other celebrities there included Myleene Klass – who is expecting her third baby – along with Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

Beatrice and Eugenie have an incredibly close bond. Eugenie has previously opened up about her relationship with Beatrice while chatting to The Telegraph. "We get on fantastically well... like all sisters, we have silly arguments about unimportant stuff, but we do love each other to death," she said. Eugenie – who has her own Instagram account – also regularly posts childhood photos of the pair together. She also publically praised her big sister at a youth empowerment event WE Day UK back in March 2018. "As my big sister - you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other - no matter what," she said as Beatrice joined her on stage.

It's been a busy few months for the royal sisters. Recently, the pair were seen at Royal Ascot on the first day of the races, and were also pictured out together at the beginning of June, where they enjoyed a meal out with Edoardo. The trio were pictured in Notting Hill at the Gold restaurant, and were seen holding hands with Edoardo as they made their way to the venue. Beatrice and Edoardo are thought to have started dating in September 2018, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength ever since. Not only does Eugenie approve of her sister's boyfriend, but her parents do too. Edoardo has made various appearances at big family events with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, most recently attended Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in May.

