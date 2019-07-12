Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in hysterics over this old royal photo – see it here She's tickled us too!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were in hysterics on Friday and we have to agree, they've tickled us too! The younger of the York siblings shared a hilarious throwback photo on Instagram, showing the girls walking to church in June 2001. Beatrice, aged 12, and Eugenie, 11, were attending a service at St George's Chapel in Windsor to celebrate their grandfather Prince Philip's 80th birthday.

The girls wore matching blazers and pencil skirts, with Beatrice in lilac and Eugenie in lime green, as well as nude court heels. The Princesses were pictured mid-stride, swinging their little handbags in unison and coordinating to perfection, even sporting the same pearl headbands.

Princess Eugenie posted this hilarious throwback

"Bea and I are laughing hysterically after contemplating what on earth was in our handbags that day going to church... We quite clearly are loving our full lime green and lilac suits!! The shoes, the headbands... yes to the 90s..." Eugenie wrote, poking fun at herself and her older sister.

One fan replied to the Princess, "You absolute legends!!" while another commiserated: "We were all terrible in the '90s." Several compared Beatrice and Eugenie's suits to the Queen's wardrobe, with one writing: "This look is straight out of gran's closet." "That's a sensible shoe for a 70 year old," another quipped. Other fans, meanwhile, noted how much of a resemblance the sisters had to Annie and Hallie from The Parent Trap, played by actress Lindsay Lohan.

The girls were celebrating Prince Philip's 80th birthday at St George's Chapel

Eugenie's followers love seeing her #ThrowbackThursday and #FlashbackFriday posts. Earlier this week, the 29-year-old royal shared the funniest throwback photo with her dad Prince Andrew. The snaps were taken in 1993 when Eugenie was just three years old. She was attending Beatrice's sports day at Upton House in Windsor, and judging by one photo, she was having a very serious conversation with her Papa.

"With all this incredible sport taking place this summer I thought I'd throwback to us watching my sister's Sports Day 1993! I wonder what Papa and I are talking about... #wimbledon #womensworldcup #cricketworldcup," Eugenie wrote.

