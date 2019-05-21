Sarah Ferguson's sweet photo of Prince Andrew leaves fans hopeful The couple share an unbreakable bond

Sarah, Duchess of York has been inundated with comments from her fans telling her to reconcile with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. The mother-of-two shared some lovely photos of Andrew and their elder daughter Princess Beatrice attending the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. She captioned the Instagram post: "@hrhthedukeofyork and Beatrice at The Chelsea Flower Show @the_rhs @royalhospitalchelsea @welcometoyorkshire #chelseaflowershow."

Despite the innocent post, Sarah was soon faced with calls for a reunion from her followers. "I would love to see you & Andrew together again, what's happened is left in the past.... everyone at some stage moves on. The girls would be definitely proud!" one fan replied to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mum.

Loading the player...

Video: Sarah and Andrew arrive at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding together

Another stated, "Andrew and you belong together," while a third wrote: "I really wish (and I'm sure everyone does) that you and Andrew would officially get back together... you are soul mates with each other... a great royal love story. I love that you post about him on IG." Another fan commented: "It's like you both never broke up."

Sarah shared a lovely post about Andrew and Beatrice at the Chelsea Flower Show

One follower called for Sarah and Andrew to remarry, while another said they were "great role models for divorced parents". The friendly exes have an undeniably strong bond and happily co-parent their two daughters Beatrice, 30, and Eugenie, 29. Sarah and Andrew even live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The Yorks attended Lady Gabriella's wedding together

The exes made a public joint appearance together as recently as last Saturday to attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. The Yorks arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with Sarah looking absolutely gorgeous in a pink dress and matching hat. Their daughter Beatrice brought her handsome boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as her date. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were understood to have been on holiday.

